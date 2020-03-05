After a nine-month closure, Smiling Toad Brewery will open the doors Friday at its new location, 2028 Sheldon Ave.
“We are finally getting around to getting this open. We went broke twice doing this, but we're back in control ... and we’re finally here now,” said Biff Morehead, who owns the bar with his wife, Patti. "We're happy to be open, and see all the people again."
If you’re a Toadie, you’re probably already aware of the news, which came a few days after a “super secret” soft opening last Sunday — and proceeded to not remain a secret for very long.
Smiling Toad opened in May 2013 after Biff bought out and renamed Kevin Baity Kraft Beers, one of the Springs' first nanobreweries when it was founded in 2011. For the next 16 months, he operated on a half-barrel system on East Bijou Street with a tasting room that could hold a dozen people, if three of them stood.
“We were the smallest brewery, we used to say, in the world,” said Biff, whose second location, off South 8th Street, allowed him to step things up to a three-barrel brewing system and five times the customer space.
When that brewery was closed at the end of May, ahead of the big move, Biff estimated the Toad's new OCC digs would be ready to welcome patrons sometime over the summer.
Turns out there are actually three certainties in life: death, taxes and delayed brewery openings.
The Moreheads bought the former Thirsty’s nightclub and bar, off 21st St. in Old Colorado City, in August 2018 and originally hoped to be relocated and reopened by the end of that year. The rambling, 7,000-square-foot former dive bar needed much more than fresh paint and a new sign, though, as they soon learned.
“The building was in poor, poor shape. It needed a lot of work," Biff said.
Renovations uncovered issues behind the issues, including a layer cake of false ceilings that were removed to open up the second-floor tasting room. It now features two levels, a south-facing covered patio and room for 147 drinkers.
"It’s an all new building now. New floors, new ceilings. Lots of sunlight, and we haven’t even taken the paper off all the windows," Biff said Sunday. "It’ll be the best brewery we’ve had.”
The ground floor is devoted to a 10-barrel brewing operation, the result — and reward — of a beer career trajectory that wouldn't have been possible without support from the community, Biff said.
“We've upped our production. We've upped our game ... and everybody helped us. People were coming down on their days off, cleaning, painting, nailing things. It’s been a labor of love for everybody and I can’t say enough how strong our family is," Biff said. "Thank you Colorado Springs. Thank you for being patient and waiting for us.”
Patti said a grand reopening bash is planned for the spring, and Friday's opening is meant to be a quieter affair — “just drive down 21st and if there’s an open sign, come on in and drink beer,” she said. "We'll see who shows up."