The Better Business Bureau of Southern Colorado and the Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center announced the winners of the Small Business Week Awards during a celebration Saturday at Red Leg Brewing Co.
The award ceremony was held to "celebrate and champion" small, local business supported by the Better Business Bureau of Southern Colorado with 20 or fewer employees and Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center-supported businesses with 35 or fewer employees.
“Small business is the heart of Colorado,” Aikta Marcoulier, former executive director for the Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center and current Region VIII SBA administrator, said in a release. “Small businesses create culture, innovate and add vitality to our region. Today we are honored to award the elite businesses thriving and making an epic impact in the Pikes Peak region.”
The winners included:
• Small Business Person of the Year — Torie Giffin, Buffalo Lodge Bicycle Resort. Giffin transformed the old Buffalo Lodge near Manitou Springs into a bicycle-themed hotel.
• Small Business Champion of the Year — Joe Aldaz, Colorado Springs Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.
• Young Entrepreneur of the Year — Bobby Mikulas, Kinship Landing. Mikulas is CEO and co-founder of the boutique hotel that opened last year in downtown Colorado Springs.
• Veteran Small Business Owner of the Year — David Thompson, Winds of Change Remodeling Inc. Thompson launched the business in 2001 after a career in the military, according to the company's website.
• Family-Owned Small Business of the Year — Bob Penkhus Motor Co.
Small Business Week will continue with panels, workshops and networking events throughout the next several days. Go to
https://pikespeaksbdc.org/small-business-week for details.