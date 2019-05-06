The seventh annual Small Business Week, presented by the Better Business Bureau of Southern Colorado and the Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center, started Sunday with a food truck cook-off at the Broadmoor World Arena and ends Thursday with an awards dinner at the DoubleTree by Hilton.
Workshops are also planned throughout the week, including "Smart Marketing: Telling Your Story Effectively" and "Cybersecurity on a Shoestring Budget." For details, go to pikespeaksbdc.org/smallbusinessweek.
This year's finalists are:
Small Business Person
• Stacy Osborne, Beneficent
• A.J. Peak, Peak Dental Services
• Jennifer Farnes, Revolution Jewelry Works
Small Business Champion
• Jackie Gonzalez, American Bank of Commerce
• Chelsea Gaylord, City of Colorado Springs
• Rodney Gullatte, Firma IT Solutions
Small Business Young Entrepreneur
• Justin Knapp, Space Together
• Lee Haider, Trof
• Alex Belding, WebriQ Goes Mad
Small Business Family Owned
• Trevor Dierdorff, Amnet
• Jennifer Winters, Young Scholars Academy
• Paul Birchman, Axis Business Technology
Small Business Veteran Owned
• Rodney Gullatte, Firma IT Solutions
• Adrian Hope, HOPE Physical Therapy and Wellness and Levity Float Center
• Al Cazares, House Doctors