The seventh annual Small Business Week, presented by the Better Business Bureau of Southern Colorado and the Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center, started Sunday with a food truck cook-off at the Broadmoor World Arena and ends Thursday with an awards dinner at the DoubleTree by Hilton.

Workshops are also planned throughout the week, including "Smart Marketing: Telling Your Story Effectively" and "Cybersecurity on a Shoestring Budget." For details, go to pikespeaksbdc.org/smallbusinessweek.

This year's finalists are:

Small Business Person

• Stacy Osborne, Beneficent

• A.J. Peak, Peak Dental Services

• Jennifer Farnes, Revolution Jewelry Works

Small Business Champion

• Jackie Gonzalez, American Bank of Commerce

• Chelsea Gaylord, City of Colorado Springs

• Rodney Gullatte, Firma IT Solutions

Small Business Young Entrepreneur

• Justin Knapp, Space Together

• Lee Haider, Trof

• Alex Belding, WebriQ Goes Mad

Small Business Family Owned

• Trevor Dierdorff, Amnet

• Jennifer Winters, Young Scholars Academy

• Paul Birchman, Axis Business Technology

Small Business Veteran Owned

• Rodney Gullatte, Firma IT Solutions

• Adrian Hope, HOPE Physical Therapy and Wellness and Levity Float Center

• Al Cazares, House Doctors

