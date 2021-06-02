As COVID-19 pandemic restrictions on businesses disappear, this year’s Small Business Week will focus on how the virus has changed the way many companies — large and small — operate.
The 9th annual Small Business Week is sponsored by the Better Business Bureau of Southern Colorado and the Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center. The four-day event begins Monday with a workshop on marketing with Red Leg Brewing Co. President Todd Baldwin as the keynote speaker, and ends with award presentations for Small Business Person of the Year, Champion of the Year, Young Entrepreneur of the Year, Family-owned Business of the Year and Veteran Small Business Owner of the Year.
“We are proud of the small business in southern Colorado,” said Jonathan Liebert, CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Southern Colorado. “They have endured a lot during the past year and have shown their grit, innovation and entrepreneurship, and they continued to change through the pandemic. This week is about honoring their work.”
Events are free and will be presented in a hybrid format — in-person and virtual options will be available at the Pinery at the Hill, 775 W. Bijou St.
The marketing workshop is scheduled from 9-11 a.m. Monday and is followed by another workshop featuring 503W restaurant owner Nina Lee Ortiz from 9-11 a.m. Tuesday focusing on how businesses reshaped how they operate during the pandemic.
A bonus seminar by U.S. Bank personnel on how to optimize the value of your business and plan for the future is scheduled from 2-3 p.m. Tuesday.
Workshops on social impact businesses, which combine a charitable purpose with a profit-making firm, featuring BBB CEO Liebert and on minority businesses, featuring Aikta Marcoulier, executive director of the small business development center, are scheduled from 9-11 a.m. and 2-3 p.m. Wednesday, respectively.
The event concludes with a virtual broadcast of this year’s Small Business Awards. Finalists are:
• Small Business Person of the Year: Lisa Blattner of Blattner Law Firm, Katey Blehm of Colorado Springs Therapy Center and Brandon Kirk of Hydro-Clean Carpet Cleaning and Planet Duct
• Small Business Champion of the Year: Jessica Fierro of Atrevida Beer Co., Beth Taylor of the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC and Mark Bittle of Connectionmark
• Young Entrepreneur of the Year: Kristen Sharpe of Kristen Faith, Lauren McKenzie of REN Creativ and Ian Horgan of Wayfarer Vans
• Family-Owned Business of the Year: Jenn Raulie of Bill’s Plumbing and Drain Service, Christopher Reid of Blue Ridge Contractors and Andrew Graff of Luisa Graff Jewelers
• Veteran Small Business Owner of the Year: Richard Fierro of Atrevida Beer Co, Dylan Newman of Dart Wars and Charles Weber of Family Care Center