Editors note: This is one in an occasional series profiling small businesses in the Pikes Peak region.

Speeding along Colorado 105, it's easy to miss The Wine Seller.

The pale red building blends in along a corridor of inconspicuous storefronts near the outskirts of Monument. But for those who frequent the shop, it's a treasure.

Offering an array of “eclectic” wines from vineyards around the world as well as some specialty beers and spirits, The Wine Seller works to be distinct from big-box liquor stores that often sell mainstream alcoholic beverages. Dirk Stamp, the store’s owner and operator, focuses instead on bringing his customers “authenticity” when it comes to wine.

“It’s not just about the bottle and what’s in it,” Stamp said. “... It’s a sense of a mission. That’s your job to champion authentic producers and vineyards.”

Stamp caught what he calls the “the bug” for wine while stationed overseas in Germany as a tank commander in the U.S. Army.

While living there, he went on dates with a woman, Laura, who would one day become his wife. During their jaunts around Europe, they tried wines at local restaurants. That’s when he fell in love — not only with Laura, but with wine.

“It’s about pure curiosity,” Stamp said. “The joy of wine has never stopped for me.”

After returning to the US and working for nearly a decade in the “corporate world,” Stamp decided to follow his passion. He bought The Wine Seller in 2000 after working as a salesperson for a wine distributor in the Pikes Peak region. He would often sell to Bob and Jeanne Giustra, a couple who ran The Wine Seller at the time.

When he found out the couple wanted to retire, he jumped at the opportunity to buy the shop. But taking over the store was a monetary risk that would involve lots of hard work — his wife was apprehensive about the prospect.

“Basically, she thought I was crazy — sort of,” Stamp said. “We literally raided our entire savings ... it was like pushing your chips in.”

Twenty-one years later, Stamp’s business is flourishing thanks to its loyal customer base. And many of his patrons don’t just come for the special selection of wine, but for Stamp’s attentive service and wine expertise.

“He’s a great resource,” Glen Paluch, a 14-year-long customer, said. “(He’s) extremely passionate about it and I think that’s kind of what makes his business successful.”

Customers like Paluch are also crucial for Stamp’s success because of the feedback they provide, Stamp said. A running dialogue with buyers helps him stock wines that not only fit the bill of authenticity, but are enjoyable to drink.

That’s why Stamp hosts in-store wine tastings and wine-pairing dinners at restaurants such as the Margarita at Pine Creek, so customers can find out what they like and don’t like, and he can provide a forum to teach and learn about wine.

“Dirk educates his customers,” said Dave Harris, vice president of sales and marketing for Denver-based CTS Distributing, a wine and spirits wholesaler and importer from which Stamp orders some of his products. “Where a lot of stores throw it on the shelf, and it’s done, Dirk is an education guy. He teaches people about these regions — he teaches them about wine.”

Stamp’s curiosity for wine and desire to procure “authentic” wines motivates him to be adventurous with the wines he stocks — ordering from vineyards in such locales as Slovenia and Israel, Harris said.

“He probably runs one of the best business models for wine in the state of Colorado,” Harris said. “His business model is super great for being progressive and forward looking.”

Stamp’s business became supercharged at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic during a wave of panic buying. Customers started buying wine by the case because traveling and restaurant-going was limited, Stamp said. Liquor stores became the primary source for alcohol consumption for wine connoisseurs and general drinkers alike.

“As a retail liquor store, if you didn’t make money — a good extra chunk of money last year — then you’re going out of business,” Stamp said.

While COVID-19 didn't stifle Stamp’s business, it did prevent him from one of his favorite parts of the business — traveling to vineyards around the world.

Stamp travelled to outside Portland, Ore., to his first vineyard since the start of the pandemic, in September. A friend and former Palmer Lake resident runs the vineyard.

“When you’re walking in the vineyards, and we were there at harvest, and you’re bringing the grapes in and you’re holding these clusters in your hand — there’s a little bit of magic there,” Stamp said.

During the visit, he was also reminded of the hard work required to produce wines.

From cleaning to hauling, the task is no slight order — just as Stamp’s day-to-day is full of its own demands. But for him, the effort he puts in to find, sell and learn about wine is worth it.

“It’s the people that keep me coming in and putting a smile on my face,” Stamp said. “And just giving them something that gives them pleasure.”