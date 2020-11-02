Federally backed lending to small businesses in Colorado rose in the fiscal year ended Sept. 30 for the first time since hitting a record in 2017, but that was far from the only lending the U.S. Small Business Administration did this year.
The agency guaranteed 1,514 loans totaling $870.2 million in the last fiscal year under its two primary programs, up 3.8% from the previous year. The federal agency backs loans that help small firms pay the majority of their expenses, including short- and longer-term working capital exports and debt refinancing, and another that provides long-term financing for real estate and equipment purchases.
The agency also guaranteed 104,665 loans statewide totaling $10.3 billion under the Paycheck Protection Program. The loan program was created by legislation in March to help small businesses and nonprofits retain employees, pay rent and other expenses during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic. The loans can be forgiven if 60% of the loan was used for payroll.
"Loan activity in fiscal year 2020 is indicative that access to capital is still a very critical need for Colorado small businesses," Frances Padilla, director of the agency's Colorado district office, said in a news release. "Every day, small businesses continue to show their fortitude through challenging conditions."
Lending numbers by county are not yet available, although the agency made 8,715 Paycheck Protection Program loans to Colorado Springs area businesses, according to a Gazette analysis of the agency's PPP database.
Nationwide, SBA-backed lending was up less than 1% to 49,000 loans totaling $28.4 billion, including 42,000 loans totaling $22.6 billion under the broad lending program for most business expenses and another 7,000 loans totaling $5.8 billion under the program for real estate and equipment purchases financing. Lending under the two programs had declined in both 2018 and 2019.
The agency also guaranteed 5.2 million Paycheck Protection Loans totaling $525 million, 3.6 million Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program loans totaling $191 billion and 5.7 million Economic Injury Disaster Loan Advances totaling $20 billion.