The Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center is hosting an online roundtable at 11:30 a.m. Friday to give information on the latest federal, state and local resources to help area businesses survive and recover from the COVID-19 virus outbreak.
Aikta Marcoulier, the center’s executive director, said more than 400 business owners had signed up by Thursday morning for the roundtable, which will include representatives from the U.S. Small Business Administration, Pikes Peak Workforce Center, Colorado Department of Labor and Employment and the city of Colorado Springs. The event can accommodate up to 1,000 and will be moderated by Marcoulier and Traci Marques, executive director of the Pikes Peak Workforce Center.
“Between the SBDC and the Pikes Peak Workforce Center, we have been inundated with hundreds of calls and emails and are trying to staff up with more volunteers, our existing consultants taking more calls and taking advantage of work-sharing opportunities with El Paso County,” Marcoulier said. “The roundtable will be recorded and available for free on our website and there will be one-off webinars with updates.”
The panelists on the roundtable include:
• Chelsea Gaylord, economic development project manager for the city of Colorado Springs Office of Economic Development.
• Frances Padilla, Colorado district director, U.S. Small Business Administration.
• Steven White, lead lender relations specialist, U.S. Small Business Administration.
• Karen Hoopes, statewide coordinator of business development/rapid response, Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.
• Robin Burnett, Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.
• Lindsey Behringer, Colorado Department of Labor and employment.
• Cory Arcarese, lead consultant, Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center Disaster Relief Program.
The SBDC’s 2½ employees and 45 paid and volunteer consultants are working from home. The center continues to offer business counseling and workshops online, including its Leading Edge strategic business planning course for entrepreneurs.
For more information or to sign up for the roundtable, go to: pikespeaksbdc.org/what-we-do/programs/disaster-relief/.
