Colorado Springs hotels' slow recovery continued in June with the occupancy rate rising to the highest level since the COVID-19 pandemic triggered widespread meeting cancellations and business closures. But the rate still remains well below a year earlier.
Local hotels booked 46.6% of their rooms last month. That's up from 31.2% in May and a record low 18.1% in April, but it is more than 40 percentage points lower than the 86.7% occupancy rate in June 2019, according to the Rocky Mountain Lodging Report. Limited-service hotels, which don't include restaurants, extensive meeting space or other amenities, bounced back the most with a 61.5% occupancy rate, compared with a 37.6% occupancy rate for full-service hotels.
Doug Price, CEO of Visit Colorado Springs, said the leisure travel market "is far and away driving the occupancy numbers and rates, and probably will for the next year. The forecasts I have seen indicated it will be the end of 2023 before the hotel and travel industry is back to 2019 levels and the international (travel) market is not expected to fully recover until 2025. Any business supporting full-service hotels and restaurants will take a while to recover."
Visit Colorado Springs is focusing its marketing efforts on in-state visitors and will continue to advertise into the fall, emphasizing that most local attractions are open and highlighting the new U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum, he said. How long the peak tourism season lasts, Price said, will depend on when local schools begin in-person classes, currently scheduled for mid-August, which is when visitor numbers typically start to decline.
The occupancy rate for local hotels in the first half of the year fell to 41.3% from 69.2% during the same period a year ago, with limited service hotels at 48.3% and full-service hotels at 37.2%. The occupancy rate data only includes hotels that stayed open, so some hotels that shut down due to the pandemic in March and reopened in late June were only included for the period they were open. All but the Great Wolf Lodge have reopened, and that hotel is scheduled to reopen Wednesday.
Colorado Springs hotels continue to cut room rates to attract customers — the average room rate was down 25.2% from June 2019 to $104.27, with both full- and limited-service properties aggressively reducing rates. The average rate for the first half of the year is down 13.8% from the same period last year to $99.23.
Statewide occupancy rose to 38.3% in June from 26.5% in May. The state's highest occupancy rates were in Glenwood Springs at 65.4% and Durango at 60.4%. The state's occupancy rate for the first half of the year was down to 42.7% from 68.1% for the same period last year.
The average room rate statewide took a bigger hit than in Colorado Springs, declining 37.1% from June 2019 to $104.85, mostly because rates in the Denver area plunged 43.6% to $91.85. Nearly 60% of the state's hotel rooms are in the Denver area. The average room rate for the first half of the year is down 9.2% from a year earlier to $145.37 and has declined every month so far this year.