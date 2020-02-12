Slim Chickens is moving closer to opening its first Colorado Springs restaurant after the nearly $858,000 purchase last week of a roughly 1-acre site in Victory Ridge, the 153-acre mixed-use development southeast of InterQuest and Voyager parkways.
Slim Chickens, an Arkansas-based, fast-casual chain, will locate in a stand-alone building east of a new In-N-Out Burger also planned at Victory Ridge. The 3,200-square-foot Slim Chickens will seat about 100 and have a patio and drive-thru.
Franchisee L.O.V.E. Restaurant Group of Castle Rock will operate the Slim Chickens and expects to open in late June or early July.
Brokers Whitney Johnson, Patrick Kerscher and Jon Weisiger of commercial real estate firm CBRE represented Victory Ridge developer Westside Investment Partners in its sale of the site for Slim Chickens. David M. Block of Block & Company, a Kansas City, Mo. real estate firm, along with Zachary Albrecht of The Zall Co. in Denver, represented Slim Chickens in the deal.