The Skirted Heifer is bringing its grass-fed beef and melted cheese to northeast Colorado Springs.
The Megyeri family that owns the downtown hamburger joint at 204 N. Tejon St. plans to add a second Skirted Heifer next year in the Dublin Commons III retail center, which is under construction southeast of Powers and Dublin boulevards. The second restaurant is targeted to open Feb. 1, said Suzette Megyeri, who owns the Skirted Heifer with her husband, Kevin.
The tiny, 700-square-foot Skirted Heifer — named for the extra layer of melted cheese that resembles a skirt when placed on a burger — gained a quick following among downtown workers and visitors when it introduced its menu of burgers, fries and frozen custard in 2014.
The restaurant got a big boost the next year when it was featured on Food Network’s “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives,” which spotlights mom-and-pop, comfort-food restaurants around the country.
“We have a line from the minute that we open until we close, a line out the door, typically,” Suzette Megyeri said. “People are so good to us and they don’t mind waiting.”
The Megyeris scouted a second location and settled on the Powers corridor, which has become one of the city’s busiest retail areas as Colorado Springs has grown to the north and east over the past 15 to 20 years. Powers is home to shopping centers, department stores, groceries, local and chain restaurants and movie theaters; thousands of rooftops in sprawling neighborhoods line both sides of the north-south roadway.
Even though there are plenty of burger places along and near Powers that will pose competition, Megyeri said there’s room for the Skirted Heifer.
“I’m real confident that we’ve got enough of a following that we can make a living and give some more jobs out there,” she said.
The Megyeri’s 25-year-old son, also named Kevin, will own and operate the second Skirted Heifer. A 2017 graduate of Colorado State University-Pueblo, with degrees in economics and business management, the younger Megyeri has worked as general manager of the downtown Skirted Heifer.
“We’re going to do really well,” he said of the Powers location. “Downtown, as we speak, we’re kind of bursting through the doors with customers. Every single customer has been asking us when we’re going to open up a new location. At this point, it was just more than a want. It was more of a need.”
The second Skirted Heifer will be about 1,400 square feet, or twice the size of the downtown location, and will employ 25 or more people, Suzette Megyeri said.
Its menu will mirror that of the downtown location, although with at least one tweak.
The Skirted Heifer offers beef burgers from local, grass-fed, antibiotic-free cattle; turkey and veggie burgers also are available. Burgers are served on four types of buns, including the garlic focaccia that’s made from homemade pizza dough. The Megyeris also are the longtime owners of Bambino’s Italian Eatery on Bijou Street, around the corner from the Skirted Heifer.
The menu also features Belgian and sweet potato fries, homemade condiments and sauces and Boylan’s hand-crafted sodas.
The Skirted Heifer on Powers, however, will feature homemade ice cream sandwiches instead of frozen custard, Kevin Megyeri said. A frozen yogurt chain will be a tenant in Dublin Commons III, and the Megyeris wanted to be a good neighbor and avoid competition by offering ice cream sandwiches instead of custard, he said.
While the original Skirted Heifer was showcased on “Diners, Drive-Is and Dives,” the second location might be in line for its own mention on Food Network.
Suzette and her son, Kevin, are set to appear on “Guy’s Grocery Games” the competitive shopping, Food Network program that features Guy Fieri, the host of “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.” The Megyeris taped their appearance in May for episodes to air in January — just before the opening of the Skirted Heifer on Powers.
“I can’t tell you how we did,” Kevin Megyeri said. But, he added, “It’s going to be perfect timing with us opening this new restaurant. Hopefully we’re going to still be fresh in the minds of the people who watch the episodes.”