Business and community leaders gathered Thursday for the 26th annual University of Colorado - Colorado Springs Economic Forum. It was the first in-person forum since the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in early 2019. In her main address, Tatiana Bailey, director of the UCCS Economic Forum, discussed the headwinds that could be forcing the economy into a recession — if it isn't in one already — and the need for long-term solutions.
Here are some other takeaways from Thursday's forum:
• From corporate companies to small businesses, skilled hands and minds are hard to find. Bailey reported that there is 1/2 of a worker for every available job nationally. In the U.S. there are 11.2 million openings. In Colorado Springs there were 26,675 job openings in July. Some of the top-paying jobs in Colorado Springs with the most available positions were in software development, nursing and computer system engineering.
• Finding skilled workers who posses the critical talents and knowledge companies and businesses need is vital to the health and growth of the economy. But solving the skills gap doesn't mean necessarily mean churning out students with more four-year degrees. As Bailey, noted 50% of university-level students who enroll do not graduate by the end of their sixth year. She emphasized the need for a variety of avenues to re-skill and up-skill workers including offering free training for Pell grant recipients, subsidized training and a stronger K-12 school-to-job pipeline.
• Rising housing costs, whether that be a rent or mortgage payments, are outpacing wages in El Paso County. Fair market rent for a two-bedroom apartment in Colorado Springs is $1,302 a month, Bailey said. To afford that would mean working full time at a wage of at least $25.04 per hour or $52,080 per year, but the average renter wage in Colorado Springs is $19.29 an hour.
• During the forum's Q&A session, Bailey was asked if she would eliminate TABOR, a 1992 law that limits the amount of revenue the state of Colorado can retain and spend. Bailey said yes, because Colorado is a growing state in need of bolstering infrastructure and schools.
"You have to do it responsibly," Bailey said. "But a lot of these investments are investments that have a very positive ROI (return on investment) down the road."