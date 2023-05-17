Except for a few modern touches, Skate City Academy looks much the way it did when it first opened its doors 50 years ago. A handful of games, including Skee-Ball, can be found in one corner, and there’s a carpeted space for concessions, but the rink dominates the space. And that’s the way owner Jeff Ingrum likes it.

“In the '90s, many roller rinks changed their models to become FECs — Family Entertainment Centers, sort of like what the Summit is on the north end of town. Some even cut down their skating floors,” Ingrum said. “We didn’t do that, and we won’t do that. We’re all about the skating.”

That focus is one of the main reasons the rink has endured as a Colorado Springs staple for 50 years, said Ingrum, who flew in from Florida last week to celebrate the milestone.

“Restaurants and other companies kind of come and go,” said Ingrum, who purchased the Academy Boulevard location in 1988. “But skating is timeless. It’s been popular since it was invented.”

Last week, Ingrum and the Skate City staff threw a 50th anniversary party — not for the facility, but for the community that has sustained it, Ingrum said.

“This community has supported us for decades,” he said. “The least we can do is have a little party and give them some cake.”

As a 25-year-old with a teaching degree, Ingrum worked at Skate City for then-owner Bill Kelly as he considered applying for coaching and teaching jobs. But Bill and Gladys Kelly saw something in Ingrum and his wife, Terri, and offered the young couple a partnership in the rink.

“Bill said to me, ‘Jeff, this is a really good business. If you manage the rink well, you will do well,’” Ingrum said.

The Ingrums now own seven rinks in Colorado, including two in Colorado Springs. They purchased the Skate City on Austin Bluffs Parkway in 1990.

“When you run a skating rink, you work while other people play,” Ingrum said. “You work nights, and you work weekends. But the business model I learned from the Kellys — it sustains.”

It may seem like a counterintuitive way to run a business, but Ingrum insists he and his management team do not make decisions based on money.

“We’ve never done that,” he said. “We base our decisions on what we feel is best for the customers and the employees. If you treat your customers right, they’ll keep coming back, and the money will come.”

The Ingrums have worked to ensure that the Skate City brand is synonymous with community. The Colorado locations donate more than $275,000 annually to schools and offer various sports programs including skating classes, inline and rink hockey, artistic skating and speed skating.

“This is a real skating culture,” Ingrum said. “We’ve had kids learn to skate here, who’ve grown up to be adults and brought their own kids here to learn to skate. We want to continue that.”

Sign up for free: Gazette Business Receive a weekly roundup of business news around El Paso County. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Over the years, Ingrum has also learned to delegate, he said. He believes in hiring the right people, then giving them the resources and latitude to do their jobs. He also promotes from within whenever he can. This approach helps give workers a feeling of ownership, employees said.

“He’s incredibly loyal to the employees who are loyal to him,” said longtime DJ Charles “Chucker” Murdock. “He takes care of them, and they take care of him.”

Lead manager Teay Araujo started at Skate City in 1992, as a 16-year-old snack bar worker. (“I begged for the job,” she said, laughing.) Today, she wears many hats at the Academy Boulevard location, including bus driver, skating instructor and unofficial den mother.

“It’s the kids,” Araujo said. “The staff is great, and I love the parents, but the kids keep me coming back. I don’t have kids of my own, so I’ve sort of adopted the ones who come here regularly.”

“She’s incredible,” Ingrum said of Araujo. “She’s loving, and supportive, and organized, and the kids love her.”

About 300 patrons attended last week’s celebration, ranging from preschoolers to retirees.

“We grew up in this place,” said Roxanne Dennett, one of the original Skate City Academy employees, who showed up decked out in Disco-era regalia.

“We didn’t just skate here,” said Beth Miller, a friend of Dennett’s. “We lived here.”

Ingrum took a few minutes to acknowledge the patrons and staff, and to cut a ceremonial cake. But skating was the main thing, the human thread that connects the past to the present. Children and teenagers zipped around the rink alongside older patrons. Parents skated hand-in-hand with their kids.

Ingrum took it all in, smiling.

“A customer once said to me, ‘You know, when I’m at Skate City, nothing else matters,’” he said.

“That really stuck with me, and I think that’s part of the beauty of roller skating. It doesn’t matter if you’re an experienced skater or not. Doesn’t matter if you’re older or younger. Race doesn’t matter. Sex doesn’t matter. Politics don’t matter. There’s just skating, and music, and fun, and nothing else matters.”