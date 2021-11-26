A Kansas-based nonprofit has begun site work on a 235-unit retirement complex near Coronado High School on the west side of Colorado Springs that has been in the planning stages for more than six years.
Wichita, Kan.-based Presbyterian Manors of Mid-America plans to open Aberdeen Ridge in April 2023, offering 171 one- and two-bedroom independent living apartments plus 40 assisted living units and 24 memory care units. The 15-acre site is south of Fillmore Avenue across from the high school on Grand Vista Circle and overlooks the Mesa Valley Open Space. The project also has room for a second phase, but the type of units hasn’t been determined.
Chrissie Ammann, sales and marketing director for Aberdeen Ridge, said Presbyterian Manors already has reservations on 120 units, or more than 70% of the independent living apartments, which is in line with the company’s schedule for leasing the property. Leasing for the assisted living and memory care units won’t begin until next spring, or about a year before the complex is scheduled to open.
Apartments in the complex are being leased for between $2,900 and $5,300 a month for units between 813 and 1,432 square feet. The rent includes daily meals, transportation and housekeeping services, a variety of activities and other amenities ranging from an indoor pool and fitness center to a library and beauty and barber shops. Residents pay an entrance fee starting at $250 when moving to the complex.
Aberdeen Ridge was first planned in 2015 by a Texas-based Senior Quality Lifestyles Corp. under the name Sentinel Ridge, but the company later shelved those plans and put the property on the market. Presbyterian Manors acquired the Senior Quality Lifestyles subsidiary that owned the site in 2019 and changed the name of the project to Aberdeen Ridge. Construction plans were delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, but site work began on the project last month.
Presbyterian Manors was started by an arm of the Presbyterian Church USA in 1947 to provide care for senior citizens; a majority of its board of trustees must be members of the church. The organization operates 15 senior housing complexes in Kansas and Missouri as well as hospice facilities in Kansas and Missouri. Aberdeen Ridge is the nonprofit’s first project in Colorado.