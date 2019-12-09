Six people were recognized for their contributions to their fields and to the Colorado Springs community Monday at the annual Mayor’s Young Leader Awards.
The awards were launched in 2015 to celebrate the outstanding achievements of young professionals age 40 and under. The 2019 winners, announced at a ceremony at the Ent Center for the Arts, were selected from 30 finalists across six categories, including Military Leader, a new category this year, after a record number of nominations were received.
“The quality of work presented by this year’s Mayor’s Young Leader Award finalists was exceptional,” Mayor John Suthers said in prepared remarks. “I am consistently pleased with the young professionals who are serving Colorado Springs across all industries and am grateful for their contributions to strengthening our community.”
The 2019 winners are:
Community & Economic Impact: Jake Eichengreen, executive director of the Quad Innovation Partnership, which supports three programs that put students and recent graduates to work solving real problems in the Pikes Peak region. Eichengreen is also the board chair of Peak Startup.
Creative Industry: Cody Burket, general manager of the Colorado Springs ESports Arena, an esports facility in collaboration with Walmart.
Education: Manya Whitaker, an associate professor of education at Colorado College. She is known for emphasizing educational equity and social justice in her courses and promotes inclusive teaching practices through her work with educators in the Pikes Peak region.
Military Leader: Army Staff Sgt. Barbara Kendricks. As a squad leader in the 984th Military Police Company, Kendricks successfully trained and prepared her squad to deploy to Qatar in support of Operation Spartan Shield, aimed at building partner capacity in the Middle East.
Sports & Wellness: Brian Moreno, president of Colorado Springs Little League. In that volunteer position, Moreno has substantially increased enrollment and expanded the program to include a fall league. He also is the founder of the Colorado Springs Mountain Lions, a nonprofit youth sports organization.
Technology & Sustainability: Forrest Senti, director of business and government initiatives for the National Cybersecurity Center. Senti built a successful pilot program to test mobile voting on a blockchain platform. The program has expanded to four states, enabling thousands worldwide to vote securely.