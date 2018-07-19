Sinclair accused of misleading FCC
Regulators accused Sinclair Broadcast Group of misleading them as it sought approval to buy Tribune Media Co. — and sent their companies’ proposed $3.9 billion merger to a hearing.
The Federal Communications Commission asked whether Sinclair was in fact the hidden buyer in a proposal to sell Chicago’s WGN-TV to an automobile executive with no prior broadcast experience. The agency also questioned ties between the Maryland-based broadcaster and a buyer proposed for stations in Dallas and Houston.
Bloomberg News