A 60,000-square-foot hangar under construction for Sierra Nevada Corp. at the Colorado Springs Airport is expected to be completed by February, airport officials said Wednesday.
Elizabeth-based Western LLC began construction in July on the $8.5 million hangar that will be able to accommodate aircraft as large as a Boeing 747. The hangar is adjacent to two other hangars Sierra Nevada leases on the west side of the airport.
The project includes construction of a 53,000-square-foot aircraft parking apron, extension and widening of a 50-foot taxi lane and parking for employees and visitors.
Sierra Nevada's Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance unit, based in Centennial, modifies structural, avionics, sensors and other components under several Department of Defense contracts to support the global war on terror. The Sparks, Nev.-based defense contractor expanded to the Springs in 2015 to take advantage of the long runways and ability to build large hangars at the Colorado Springs Airport.