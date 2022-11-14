Pueblo residents now have increased access to shuttle services to and from the Colorado Springs and Denver airports.
On Monday, Groome Transportation, a shuttle service connecting regional cities to major hub airports, launched 11 new daily round trips from Pueblo to the two airports, according to Groome Southern Colorado Operations Manager Christopher Schroeder.
The company has 20 original round trips between the Colorado Springs area and Denver, and 11 of those will be expanded to service Pueblo residents, who can either stop in Colorado Springs or continue north, Schroeder said.
"Pueblo is a wonderful community and they've been needing a service like this for some time," Schroeder said.
He said additional trips come in response to "increasing demand" after multiple Pueblo residents called to ask if Groome could service the area. Schroeder said the company anticipates a busy holiday season and asks that those needing a shuttle plan accordingly.
"We encourage people to book early, as shuttles do fill up," he said.
One-way fares from Pueblo are $39 to Colorado Springs and $98 to Denver but include discounted rates if purchased online, according to the company's website. All stops are by reservation only.
More information regarding fares and trip reservations can be found here.