After 25 years of serving up hamburgers, fries and shakes in the heart of Colorado Springs, local favorite Short Stop Deluxe Burgers will set up temporary digs on the city's east side in October in preparation for a permanent move in January.
Short Stop is losing its longtime home in the parking lot of the Tower Plaza strip center, southeast of Platte Avenue and Circle Drive; pharmacy giant CVS has bought the 2.5-acre Tower Plaza property and plans to move or raze buildings on site to make way for a 12,900-square-foot store.
Short Stop's Ted Vong owns his 600-square-foot, free-standing building at the site, but only leases the property underneath and has been on the lookout for a new location.
He settled on the parking lot of the Powers Centre shopping center, southeast of Powers and Palmer Park boulevards, where he will construct a similar building — slightly larger at 700 square feet, but still with the recognizable fire-engine red awnings and trim against a white facade.
On Oct. 15, Vong will begin operating one of his mobile Short Stop units — which he typically takes to sports and other events — at the Powers and Palmer Park location while he continues to serve customers at Platte and Circle.
The Platte and Circle location then will close Nov. 10, Vong said. He hopes to start construction of his Powers and Palmer Park building in November with a targeted opening by mid-January.
“It's going to be kind of sad," said Vong, who's operated Short Stop at Platte and Circle since 1993. "It's kind of like moving from a home that you've been living in for 25 years. There's a lot of memories here. A lot of good memories."
The new, slightly larger Short Stop will be built behind a free-standing Pizza Hut that fronts Powers Boulevard. It will have 24 patio seats, but only one drive-thru lane instead of the two he has now, Vong said.
The new Short Stop will have a familiar menu of burgers, brats, hot dogs, chilli cheese dogs, chicken sandwiches, fries, soft drinks and milk shakes. The mobile unit also will have a similar menu, but power limitations mean it will serve soft drinks in bottles and cans and won't have shakes, Vong said. The mobile unit also won't have a drive-thru.
"We're just asking our customers who've been supporting us all these years to be patient," Vong said. "We are working diligently to try and open up the (new) store as quick as possible. Meanwhile, we're doing everything we can with our mobile unit to just make sure that people who crave a Short Stop burger still have the option to come out and visit us out there."
Vong had planned to move his Platte and Circle building to Powers and Palmer Park. But the cost to move, and especially to update the structure to meet current building codes for electrical, plumbing and other items, was about $360,000, he said. A preliminary cost to construct a new building came in far less at $220,000.
Even with CVS planning to raze buildings to make way for its store, staying at Platte and Circle was potentially an option, albeit a costly one, Vong said. CVS said it might have a lot on the site that he could buy; the price tag, however, would have been around $1 million, he said.
"I can't do that," Vong said. "Basically I just told them that's definitely out of my ballpark."