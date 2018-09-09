Pam Shockley-Zalabak, who retired last year as chancellor of the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs, will add another award Wednesday to her collection of community honors.
The longtime educator, who also was interim CEO of the U.S. Olympic Museum, will receive the Smith-Tutt Positive Impact Award for Extraordinary Collaboration and Leadership in Creating a Better Region. She is the eighth person to receive the award from the Colorado Springs Leadership Institute since it was created in 2015 by Brenda Smith, a partner in the Garden of the Gods Collection, and R. Thayer Tutt, president of El Pomar Foundation, who co-founded the institute.
She will receive the award at a breakfast at 7 a.m. Wednesday at The Pinery at the Hill, 775 W. Bijou St. Tickets cost $30.
Shockley-Zalabak also has received the Chancellor’s Award for Distinguished Faculty, the Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce Business Citizen of the Year, Athena Women in Business Award, the Student Choice for Instructor of the Year, the Pikes Peak Range Riders Silver Spur Award, the S. Jerrard Smith award for contributions to the community and the American Red Cross Humanitarian of the Year Award.
The Leadership Institute award last year was given to Katie Lally, Doug Price, Janet Suthers and the Olympic City USA Task Force for helping to create the Olympic City USA brand for the city. B.J. Scott and Barbara Yalich received the award in 2016 for co-founding the Innovations in Aging Collaborative. And Smith and Tutt got the first award in 2015 for creating the institute. Recipients must have been in nonprofit leadership for at least 10 years and “a demonstrated commitment to the cause for which they have been nominated, going beyond simply funding the cause.”
The nonprofit was started in 1996 as a leadership development program of the Colorado Springs Chamber of commerce with help from the Center for Creative Leadership. More than 300 people have been through the program, including Shockley-Zalabak and previous Smith-Tutt award winners Price, Lally, Scott and Janet Suthers.
“Pam really envisions a solution before most people even know there was an issue. She knows how to bring the right people together to make things happen, and that sets her apart from most people,” said Lyda Hill, a part-time Colorado Springs resident, philanthropist and businesswoman who has given more than $5 million to UCCS.
“She takes on the right things and heads in the right direction.”
Tutt said, “Many consider themselves visionary. Others excel at executing that vision. Pam Shockley-Zalabak is that rarity who combines both vision and execution in a single individual. She not only sees the broad horizon and envisions what is possible — she then puts on gloves and a hard hat to make it a reality.”
The institute is honoring Shockley for boosting enrollment by 75 percent during her 15 years as chancellor to more than 12,000 and overseeing more than $300 million in construction projects: the Osborne Center for Science and Engineering, the Ent Center for the Arts, The Lane Center for Academic Health Sciences, the Gallogly Events Center and Gallogly Recreation Center.
The award also mentions new and expanded academic programs, such as the bachelor of innovation degree; a local branch of the University of Colorado School of Medicine; doctoral programs in education, nursing, geropsychology, computer science and mechanical and aerospace engineering; and expanded programs in exercise science, sports management, professional golf management, game design and development, computer science and security.
Shockley-Zalabak also worked with Gov. John Hickenlooper, Mayor John Suthers and others to launch the National Cybersecurity Center as a think tank for cybersecurity that now has offices in a building owned by UCCS. She was part of a task force that made recommendations to rebuild passenger traffic at the Colorado Springs Airport and was a key part of efforts to win $120 million in tax breaks to support the City for Champions initiative consisting of the Olympic Museum, a new visitors center for the Air Force Academy, the William Hybl Sports Medicine and Performance Center at UCCS, a downtown soccer stadium and a new arena on the Colorado College campus.
“I am honored and humbled to be receiving this award because of what the Colorado Springs Leadership Institute has done and contributed to the fabric of the community,” Shockley-Zalabak said.
She has been a UCCS communication professor since 1976, focusing her research on organizational communication and the impact of emerging communications technologies on organizations. She also is president of Communications Consultants, which works with several local nonprofits, including the Olympic Museum, on organizational design and leadership development.