Shake Shack is moving ahead with its expansion to Colorado Springs.

A building permit has been issued and construction has begun on the popular New York-based hamburger chain's location in the Springs, according to a tweet this week by the Pikes Peak Regional Building Department.

Shake Shack's 3,268-square-foot restaurant will be built southwest of InterQuest Parkway and Federal Drive in the InterQuest Town Center development, which is part of the fast-growing InterQuest area on the city's north side.

Shake Shack spokeswoman Katie Scott had confirmed to The Gazette in December that the chain was moving forward with its Springs location, which originally was announced in early 2022. She didn't say, however, when the restaurant will open, other than it would be sometime this year.

Sign Up for Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Known for its high-quality, all-natural beef burgers, Shake Shake has nine locations in Colorado — three in Denver, one at Denver International Airport and one in Boulder, Castle Rock, Greenwood Village, Highlands Ranch and Lone Tree, its website shows.

“Each of these markets are very important to us and we’re excited to be part of the growth and evolution of Colorado Springs,” Scott told The Gazette last month.

Shake Shack would be the latest high-profile burger newcomer in Colorado Springs. California-based In-N-Out Burger arrived in November 2020; a franchisee for Texas-based Whataburger opened the chain's first Springs location in February 2022.