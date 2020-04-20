The Paycheck Protection Program's $350 billion for small-business relief ran dry last week, and there has been some backlash over some of the companies benefiting from the program.
Shake Shack was one of those companies, and Monday the burger chain announced it would be returning the $10 million it received as part of the program. The trendy, New York-based burger place has nearly 8,000 employees and 189 locations, including in Denver and Highlands Ranch.
"This opportunity came; on its face, it appeared to be a great opportunity for companies like us, and big and small," Shake Shack CEO Randy Garutti said in an interview on CNN. "But I think what played out over these last couple weeks is you started to hear these stories that the very people, the small businesses, our friends who own small restaurants, couldn't get access to this capital. And they were in line, or their banks couldn't get it done. That doesn't seem right to us. And as we've watched this opportunity play out over the weeks, it was very clear that the program was underfunded and it wasn't set up for everyone to win."
The Payment Protection Program was a piece of the $2.2 trillion CARES Act that Congress approved in March. It stipulated that any restaurant business, including chains, with fewer than 500 employees per location was eligible.
In the statement from Shake Shack, the company cited the lack of clarity or instruction and indicated that there was no foresight that the relief money would run out so soon and leave many smaller businesses without any.
According to the Associated Press, "The Trump administration and Congress expect to reach agreement Monday on an aid package that could include up to $300 billion to boost the loan program.