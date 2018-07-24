The Senior Open golf tournament at The Broadmoor boosted Colorado Springs hotels to their second-best month in 22 years, says the Rocky Mountain Lodging Report.
The 90.7 percent occupancy rate trails a 91.3 percent rate in July 2016 as the second best since since August 1996, when hotels filled 92.5 percent of capacity as a construction boom was adding 3,000 hotel rooms to the market. The July 2016 rate was helped by a lacrosse tournament that filled 2,500 rooms over two weekends; the tournament moved to Aurora last year. The occupancy rate for the first half of the year rose to 70 percent from 67.5 percent during the first six months of last year.
“This really shows the power of events” to fill rooms, said Doug Price, CEO of the Colorado Springs Convention and Visitors Bureau. “We’ve known since the 2008 Senior Open that this tournament has a huge impact on our community — $30 million in economic impact — and that is reflected in both the occupancy and average rate numbers. We are thrilled the tournament is coming back in 2025.”
The four-day tournament also fueled a 7.3 percent rise in the average room rate for June, to a record $145.51, nearly $10 higher than the record set a year earlier. The average room rate for the first half of the year was up 4.4 percent from the same period last year to $115.19, with rates in full-service hotels rising more than twice as fast as limited-service hotels.
Statewide occupancy also was up in June to 82.8 percent from 82.3 percent a year earlier, just the second month this year that the occupancy rate has increased year-over-year. The rate for the first half of the year fell to 67.9 percent from 68.4 percent during the same period last year.
The state’s average room rate also posted its biggest increase of the year in June, at 3.5 percent to $167.04. The average rate for the first half of the year was up 1.2 percent from the same period a year ago to $158.03.
The Colorado Springs numbers don’t include The Broadmoor or Cheyenne Mountain Resort, which are categorized with many of the state’s ski areas as “other resorts.” Occupancy for hotels in that category in the first half of the year fell to 54.4 percent from 55.1 percent a year ago, while the average room rate rose 7.4 percent to $302.30.
