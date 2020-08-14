A boom in senior housing continues in Colorado Springs, even as the COVID-19 pandemic has sent occupancy and rents lower and made leasing more challenging.
Three senior housing projects are scheduled to open by year’s end. StoneCreek of Flying Horse will be the first to open in early fall, with a mix of 114 units of independent living residences, assisted-living apartments and a memory care unit. Legend of Colorado Springs is scheduled to open in early November with 91 assisted-living and memory care units, and the Aspen Trail Retirement Resort is expected to open before year’s end with 128 independent living apartments. That will expand the inventory of senior housing units in Colorado Springs by about 10%.
A fourth complex with 235 independent living apartments, assisted-living and memory care units, and a small assisted-living complex are expected to begin construction late this year and open in 2022.
The three openings this year come after seven senior housing facilities opened in late 2017 and throughout 2018, adding more than 600 units in the Colorado Springs area. Senior housing developers are counting on a booming market of elderly residents; the Colorado State Demography Office estimates the population of those 75 years or older living in El Paso County will increase by 28% in the next five years to nearly 50,000 and more than double in the next 20 years.
Colorado Springs typically has been a fertile market for senior housing.
Research from the National Investment Center for Seniors Housing & Care says 13.7% of the population 75 and older in Colorado Springs lives in senior housing, compared with the national average of 11.4%. As a result, Colorado Springs ranks as the 24th most active market among the 99 metro areas the group tracks, with nearly 12% of its senior housing inventory built during the past two years.
The impact of the pandemic on the senior housing industry pushed occupancy in local senior housing projects down to 84.8% in the second quarter from 89.5% in the first. The second quarter occupancy rate is the lowest since the first quarter of 2019, when the flurry of construction pushed the occupancy rate down to 83.3%. Average asking rents fell slightly from a year earlier to $4,034 a month.
Nationwide, occupancy fell to 84.9% in the second quarter from 87.7% in the first quarter, the biggest decline and lowest occupancy rate in the 14 years the group has been collecting data. That’s because some senior complexes slowed or halted move-ins to limit the spread of the virus and others lost some residents who moved to higher levels of care. Average asking rents still rose 2% from a year ago to $4,164.
“There was significant impact from COVID-19 on senior housing and that is evident in Colorado Springs. The combination of additional new supply and COVID is putting downward pressure on occupancy,” said Beth Burnham Mace, the center’s chief economist.
“Forecasting is a challenge because of COVID, but there’s a lot of reasons to expect continued downward pressure on occupancy due to COVID, depending on what happens in Colorado Springs with the virus.”
Falling occupancy and rents are good news for consumers, but the virus has made leasing senior housing more difficult.
Potential residents can’t attend large meetings (social-distancing guidelines limit the number of attendees to a handful) with marketing staff to find out more about new properties and in-person tours are rare, so the best option for getting information may be Zoom meetings or online virtual tours.
The projects opening this year have or are offering incentives to persuade potential tenants to put down deposits on the unit they like. Aspen Trail is offering packing and moving help, a free washer and dryer, special events, meal passes for relatives and discounted rent, together valued up to $3,000, for “charter residents” who put down a $500 deposit. But such incentives for early commitments are common in the senior housing industry and aren’t related to the pandemic, industry officials say.
Senior housing projects are different from traditional apartments, offering meal and transportation services, activities for residents and amenities ranging from salons, day spas, theaters and fitness centers, among others. Assisted-living facilities offer residents personal care and limited medical services such as medication management, while memory care facilities are specialized units for those with memory issues and typically are locked to keep residents from leaving without supervision.
StoneCreek of Flying Horse, with 25 independent living units, 73 assisted living apartments and 22 memory care residences, is about 25% pre-leased, according to an email statement from Fort Worth, Texas-based Civitas Senior Living, which will operate the facility. The facility is in the upscale Flying Horse development southeast of North Gate Boulevard and Old North Gate Road.
Civitas, which operates 49 senior housing projects in Colorado and five other states, has hired an executive director and two other managers and is hiring for other positions with plans for a staff of 65 to 75 employees at the Colorado Springs facility.
To avoid the pandemic spreading into the project, the company nationwide is checking temperatures of employees and residents frequently; limiting visits to residents to outdoors only; delivering meals to residents’ rooms; requiring residents who leave the facility to be quarantined two weeks when they return; providing personal protective equipment for staff; and increasing safety and sanitation protocols.
Legend of Colorado Springs will have 73 assisted-living apartments and 18 memory care units just east of the Focus on the Family complex northwest of Research Parkway and Chapel Hills Drive. Wichita, Kan.-based Legend Senior Living has hired senior management for the Colorado Springs facility and plans to hire a staff of about 60 people starting early next month, said Debi Thomas, Legend’s vice president of business development.
The project has had “great success” with 65% of the units pre-leased, which Thomas said is a result of “great need” for senior housing in the Colorado Springs area. She said the company typically doesn’t discount its rental rates, though she added that the company does offer incentives to “founding members” and prices its monthly rents “aggressively,” starting at $3,895 for a one-bedroom assisted-living suite and $5,500 for memory care units.
Legend, which operates 42 facilities in Colorado and five other states, has mostly avoided the COVID-19 virus with fewer than 1% of its residents and associates with reported cases. Thomas said the company tests residents before they move into one of its facilities, and retests them and employees regularly if the facility is in a pandemic “hot spot.”
The company also has plenty of personal protective equipment for employees and checks their temperatures frequently, has increased cleaning of its facilities and follows social distancing guidelines.
The pandemic has made marketing the new facility challenging, Thomas said. Legend typically hosts events for 150 to 200 people to “educate the community on who we are,” she said. Instead, those events are limited to 10-20 people in a “smaller, safer environment.”
The company also offers virtual tours on its website and virtual educational events for potential residents on dementia and other subjects through common web conferencing platforms.
Aspen Trail Retirement Resort, opening by year’s end, is southwest of Woodmen Road and Powers Boulevard. Lincoln, Neb.-based Resort Lifestyle Communities has already hired onsite managers and plans to hire 30-45 staff members for dining, maintenance, activities and concierge services about two months before opening, said Kelly Jo Hinrichs, the company’s marketing vice president.
Early leasing efforts are going well, Hinrichs said, but she didn’t provide a percentage of units leased. She said leasing has been strong because Resort Lifestyle Communities doesn’t require a buy-in fee or long-term lease commitment, its monthly rent includes all services, and it has live-in managers for each facility that are available beyond business hours. The company operates 36 facilities in 25 states with 17 under construction and 22 others planned.
A fourth senior housing complex, Aberdeen Ridge, is planned for construction late this year in northwest Colorado Springs near Coronado High School on Fillmore Street with 171 independent-living apartments and 64 assisted-living and memory care units. Presbyterian Manors of Mid-America slowed development of Aberdeen Ridge by about six months as a result of the pandemic, CEO Bruce Shogren said, but the $80 million project is expected to complete financing in November and open in late 2022.
The pandemic made marketing Aberdeen Ridge more difficult as Presbyterian Manor sales staff shifted from mostly in-person appointments with potential residents to virtual appointments and webinars, said Christine Amman, the company’s sales and marketing director. Despite the challenges, the company has signed up 50 “charter members” for Aberdeen Ridge by offering typical discounts for early residents, she said.
The Wichita-based nonprofit Presbyterian Manors has its roots in the Presbyterian Church and operates 16 facilities in Kansas and Missouri. Shogren said the pandemic reduced occupancy in the those facilities 3 to 4 percentage points, as the company halted move-ins by new residents until June 1 to limit spread of the virus, keeping positive tests of residents to just 4 among 2,100 residents, he said.
Utah-based BNN Properties plans to build a 34-unit assisted-living center in two phases southeast of Austin Bluffs Parkway and Old Farm Circle and operate it as a franchise of Boise Idaho-based BeeHive Homes, which has more than 100 locations in 20 states.
BNN plans to begin construction on a BeeHive Homes assisted-living center by year’s end with plans to open the 19-unit first phase in late 2021 or early 2022 and a second phase about a year later, said Nicholas Hansen, a partner in the company.
