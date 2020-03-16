Dollar General announced stores will have a 'Senior Hour' beginning Tuesday.

The company will dedicate the first shopping hour of the day to elderly shoppers, with the hopes of providing "at-risk customers" the ability to purchase needed items in a less crowded environment, the news release said.

The company asks that other customers plan their shopping trips around this window of time to allow the most susceptible customers the ability to shop during the first hour stores are open.

All stores will also close an hour earlier than regular times, starting Tuesday to give employees time to clean and restock shelves.

There are three Dollar General stores in Colorado Springs:

Cheyenne Plaza, 1785 S. 8th St.

Southeast Colorado Springs, 1736 S. Circle Dr.

Security-Widefield, 20 Widefield Blvd.

Visit dollargeneral.com for store hours.