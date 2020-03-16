Earns Dollar General

Dollar General announced stores will encourage a 'Senior Hour' beginning Tuesday to cater to senior citizens who are one of the most vulnerable groups to the coronavirus, the company announced in a news release.

The company is encouraging that the first hour of store openings, including in Colorado Springs, be dedicated to elderly shoppers. The company hopes to provide these "at-risk customers" with the ability to purchase needed items in a less crowded environment, the news release said.

The company asks that other customers plan their shopping trips around this window of time to allow the most susceptible customers the ability to shop during the first hour stores are open.

All stores will also close an hour earlier than regular times, starting Tuesday to give employees time to clean and restock shelves.

There are three Dollar General stores in Colorado Springs:

  • Cheyenne Plaza, 1785 S. 8th St.
  • Southeast Colorado Springs, 1736 S. Circle Dr.
  • Security-Widefield, 20 Widefield Blvd.

Visit dollargeneral.com for store hours.

