Microchip Technology announced plans Wednesday to spend $40 million retooling its Colorado Springs semiconductor plant with advanced technology that will result in adding 50 to 75 employees in the first phase.
The Chandler, Ariz.-based company said in the announcement made through the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC that it plans to add "many additional jobs over the upcoming years."
"We hope to add talented people from the Pikes Peak region to the team to help make the work smarter, more connected and more secure," Rod Schroeder, the plant's director of operations, said in the release.
