Colorado Springs Utilities is giving a secret deal to Microchip Technology Inc. to reduce its payments of higher commercial rates that kicked in Jan. 1. The Utilities board doesn't vote on these "economic development special contracts," which are deemed confidential by the publicly owned Utilities and by city economic development officials. Instead, Utilities staff follows a policy set by the board that allows for the contracts, which must be reviewed and approved by the City Auditor's Office. A city document on the Microchip deal says the company will get three years to phase in the higher rates for electric, water and wastewater services because otherwise it "could elect to move plant operations" out of the city.