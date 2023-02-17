Microchip Technology plans to spend $880 million to expand its south-side Colorado Springs semiconductor manufacturing plant — an investment that local business leaders and government officials say will add 400 jobs to the area and pump $1.4 billion into the area's economy over the next decade.

The global tech company, based in suburban Phoenix, made the announcement during a Friday morning news conference attended by local officials who praised Microchip's decision to invest in Colorado Springs.

Microchip's plant, part of the company's nearly 50-acre campus southwest of Venetucci Boulevard and Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard, makes chips used in everyday consumer items such as garage-door openers and clocks, while its products also are found in highly sophisticated equipment such as NASA's James Webb space telescope.

"Ramping up the production of semiconductors is critical to satisfying growing demand across many industries, and Colorado Springs is proud to be one of the key locations where this effort is taking place,” Mayor John Suthers said in a news release.

City and El Paso County officials, in conjunction with the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC, announced that Microchip was approved for state and local incentives of approximately $47 million to help fund its expansion.

Microchip president and CEO Ganesh Moorthy said in the release that the company "has a long history of partnering with the city and state." He applauded their continued support of Microchip's efforts to advance the nation's semiconductor industry.

Moorthy also pointed to financial assistance available through the federal CHIPS Act, which became law last year. The bipartisan legislation — which stands for Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors and Science — was passed to encourage funding for the construction of microprocessor manufacturing facilities in the United States, among other initiatives.

"The CHIPS and Science Act is already making a positive impact on our business through the Investment Tax Credit and we are seeking capacity expansion grants for several of our semiconductor factories, including our Colorado Springs factory," Moorthy said in the release. "We see a bright future in the region made possible by great partnerships, state and local incentives and a strong local talented workforce.”

Microchip employs more than 850 people at its Colorado Springs complex, where it produces products from 6-inch wafers — thin slices of semiconductors, according to the news release.

The company plans to install new manufacturing technology that will run on 8-inch wafers, "which will significantly increase the number of chips produced at this location," the release said.

The additional 400 jobs at Microchip's facility will range from production specialists to technical roles in equipment procurement and management, process control and test engineering, according to the release.

"Microchip’s expansion in Colorado Springs and El Paso County puts our region on the map for investment from the CHIPS and Science Act," said Johnna Reeder Kleymeyer, the Chamber & EDC's president and CEO. "We are proud to lead Microchip’s expansion project and support the reshoring of these important manufacturing jobs to the Pikes Peak region.”

The announcement comes two months after Massachusetts-based Entegris announced plans to spend up to $600 million to build what it calls “a manufacturing center of excellence” on Colorado Springs’ northwest side that could add as many as 600 jobs over the next several years; that facility will make “critical products used to manufacture semiconductors,” company officials said.

Check back with gazette.com and Saturday's print edition of The Gazette for more information on the Microchip announcement.