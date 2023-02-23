The semiconductor industry has a long history in Colorado Springs, starting when NCR opened the first local chip plant off Fillmore Street with 12 employees in 1975.

The plant Microchip operates was started by Honeywell in 1977, acquired by Atmel in 2009 and Microchip in 2016. At the industry’s peak, nine companies operated semiconductor manufacturing plants in Colorado Springs employing thousands of people and local boosters promoted the city as “Silicon Mountain.”

Most of the plants closed after chip manufacturing shifted overseas in the 1990s with the biggest blow coming when Intel closed its Colorado Springs plant in 2007.

Microchip is the only company still producing chips at a local plant, but Colorado Springs-based Frontgrade Technologies (formerly CAES) does testing, packaging and special processing to turn silicon wafers it buys from other manufacturers into chips used in the space, defense and health care industries. New York-based private equity investment firm Veritas Capital acquired CAES and renamed it Frontgade Technologies in January.