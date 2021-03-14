Many people like to read books that will help them better understand their finances and meet their financial goals.
But some of the most popular authors on personal finance don’t have an educational background or the professional credentials of experts in the field.
Some academic books on finance are a great cure for insomnia, while some are written by authors who combine their education and expertise with wisdom and readability that won’t put you to sleep.
One such author is Daniel Crosby. He’s written several books that are excellent for consumers who don’t want to give up their day jobs to become financial professionals, but want a better understanding of how to better manage their finances.
Two of Crosby’s books are “The Laws of Wealth” and “The Behavioral Investor.” Crosby, whose particular expertise is behavioral finance, explores what many financial professionals have dealt with for much of their careers. Finding good solutions to financial problems and meeting financial goals is not as difficult as making sure investors avoid making financial mistakes because of their emotional reactions.
As Crosby points out, we all have biases, and these emotional predispositions can cloud our judgment.
For instance, you might have researched a particular company and feel that you have an excellent grasp on what a great investment this company is. Your ego is involved and gives you a bias toward this company, so you buy shares in it. Several months later, the company is sanctioned by regulators for producing an unsafe product and it comes out that the CEO was extorting money from the company. It’s now worth much less than you paid for it, but you have decided that you know it’s worth at least what you paid for it — an anchor bias — so you don’t want to sell it until it climbs back to what you paid for it.
Crosby’s insights on how emotions can impact logical decisions can give us all food for thought. Emotions are involved in just about every decision we make, from what brand of butter we buy to how we invest.
Crosby espouses Rules Based Investing (RBI — apologies to baseball fans) as a solution for emotions driving financial decisions. Decide on an investing strategy, or rules, based on logical investment principles. If they’re based on research and professional wisdom, even better. Well-founded rules will get you through good times and bad.
Besides the practical insights Crosby imparts, his writing is interesting and fun to read. His great sense of humor comes out and his examples are entertaining. So the next time you look for a financial book, consider picking up one written by an author who’s a bona fide expert.
Linda Leitz is a certified financial planner. She can be reached at linda@peaceofmindfin.com.