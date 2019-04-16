Colorado Springs’ new Rocky Mountain Vibes minor league baseball team will play in a newly named stadium.
Security Service Federal Credit Union of San Antonio has ended a venue naming rights agreement that began in 2005. As a result, the stadium near Tutt Boulevard and Barnes Road on the city’s northeast side no longer will be called Security Service Field, and credit union signs recently were removed.
The venue had been home to the Triple-A Colorado Springs Sky Sox since 1988. The team, however, has moved to San Antonio, and the Rookie League Rocky Mountain Vibes will take its place and begin its season in mid-June.
The Sky Sox and Vibes are owned by the Elmore Sports Group of California. Security Service, meanwhile, has five Springs-area branches.
“Security Service Federal Credit Union has supported the Sky Sox for many years,” according to a credit union statement. “We have valued our long-term relationship with the team. However, our contract for the naming rights of the stadium had come to an end (at the end of last season) and we made a strategic decision not to renew. While the timing happened to correspond with the changing of the teams, we are still very supportive of the team and the community and look forward to the upcoming season.”
Asked if naming rights fees or the switch in teams might have been issues, credit union spokeswoman Brandy Ralston-Lint said she didn’t have details.
Ballparks, football stadiums and municipal arenas typically strike deals with corporate sponsors, which pay fees to put their names on the venue. It’s a revenue source for the team and an opportunity for the sponsor to market its brand.
Chris Phillips, the Vibes’ president and general manager, said the end of the naming rights deal was a mutual decision with no hard feelings on either side.
The partnership was a good one, he said, but both sides decided to go in different directions.
But the ballpark won’t be without a name for long, Phillips said.
The Vibes are finalizing a new naming rights deal with a Colorado company that has a major presence in the Springs, he said. He declined to reveal the new sponsor’s identity, but an announcement is planned in early May.