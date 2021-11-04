In-N-Out Burger will open its second Colorado Springs restaurant at 10:30 a.m. Friday, nearly one year after the California fast-food favorite debuted in the city and in the state.
The restaurant opens at 2895 New Center Point, just east of Powers Boulevard and Constitution Avenue on the Springs' east side. The location is part of the First & Main Town Center retail complex.
In-N-Out will operate from 10:30 a.m. to 1 a.m. Sundays through Thursdays; the restaurant will stay open until 1:30 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
The location will have indoor seating for 84 people, a covered patio that can accommodate 76 more and a single-lane drive-thru. The restaurant will employ about 80 people.
Since it was founded as a small hamburger stand outside Los Angeles in 1948, In-N-Out Burger has developed a cult-like following of customers who savor its made-to-order burgers, fries and milk shakes made with real ice cream.
The privately owned In-N-Out, whose restaurants are corporate owned and operated and not franchised, has expanded slowly over the years.
In November 2017, In-N-Out announced it was coming to Colorado and would open its first restaurant in Colorado Springs.
That location, southeast of InterQuest and Voyager parkways in the north-side Victory Ridge development, opened Nov. 20, 2020. In-N-Out also built a distribution and production facility at Victory Ridge that serves its Colorado restaurants.
The new location in Colorado Springs will be In-N-Out's fifth in the state; the chain also has opened restaurants in Aurora, Lakewood and Lone Tree.
In-N-Out now has about 360 locations in Colorado, California, Arizona, Nevada, Texas, Utah and Oregon. Last year, In-N-Out announced it also would expand to Idaho.