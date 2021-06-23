The second of three forums to discuss area housing issues, including soaring prices and a lack of affordability, will take place from 2 to 5 p.m. Monday at Centennial Hall, 200 S. Cascade Ave., in downtown Colorado Springs.
The event — "Housing for All: Creative Solutions to Our Local Housing Crisis" — is open to the public and will be available to view via Facebook at facebook.com/events/973508420067350/.
Tatiana Bailey, an economist and director of the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs Economic Forum, will present state and local statistics on housing trends, population, employment and other factors that affect costs.
She will be followed by Evelyn Lim and Peter LiFari of the Common Sense Institute, a suburban Denver-based nonpartisan research organization, who will discuss the group's new report that explores housing affordability woes in many Colorado markets and potential solutions.
A question-and-answer session and discussion with local housing industry experts will follow.
An initial housing forum took place April 30; a time and date for a third discussion hasn't been determined.
The forums are being sponsored by the Housing & Building Association of Colorado Springs, the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC, Pikes Peak Association of Realtors, Apartment Association of Southern Colorado and the Downtown Partnership.
Rich Laden, The Gazette