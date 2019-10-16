Federal-backed lending to small businesses in El Paso County fell for a second consecutive year to the lowest level since 2016, according to a report from the U.S. Small Business Administration.
The El Paso County decline mirrored similar declines statewide and nationwide, according to the agency's report for the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30. The report covers loans the agency guarantees for banks and other lenders under its two primary programs, one that helps small firms pay the majority of their expenses, including short- and longer-term working capital exports and debt refinancing, and another that provides long-term financing for real estate and equipment purchases.
Stephen Collier, a SBA spokesman in Denver, said the decline stems from "Colorado's very healthy economy, which means that solid businesses that need financing don't require the federal guarantee. That shows that financial liquidity for Colorado small businesses is flowing nicely and lenders are willing to take more risk and provide access to the funding that small businesses need."
Another factor could be that some businesses have grown to the point they are no longer eligible for SBA loans, he said.
In El Paso County, 43 lenders made 169 loans for $89.9 million through the agency's two lending programs. That is down 7.2% from the 172 loans for $96.9 million made by 44 lenders in the 2018 fiscal year. SBA-backed lending in the county hit a record $101.7 million in 2017. This year's lending total in the county was just $300,000 more than the total for 2016.
SBA lending in Colorado this year under the two programs fell 5.3% from a year earlier to $837.7 million, the second consecutive drop after hitting a record in 2017. The agency said the 1,443 loans helped small businesses create or save nearly 13,000 jobs with the biggest percentage of loans going to businesses in the hotel and restaurant industries.
Nationwide, the agency made more than 60,000 loans totaling $28.2 billion in the two programs during this fiscal year, down 6.6% from the previous fiscal year. SBA lending also fell in 2018.
Colorado Lending Source moved past Central Bank & Trust to become the top local SBA lender even as the amount loaned declined for both lenders. Colorado Lending Source made 14 loans totaling nearly $12 million. Central made nine loans for $8.49 million. Colorado Lending Source also was the state's largest SBA lender, making 112 loans for $94 million.