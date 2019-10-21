About 150 people are expected to attend the second cybersecurity summit for small businesses Friday to hear about everything from the basics to an update on the local industry.
The all-day event, in its second year, will be hosted by the Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center from 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton hotel, 1775 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd. Headline speakers will be Maria Roat, chief information officer for the U.S. Small Business Administration, and Daniel Eliot, director of small business programs for the National Cyber Security Alliance.
Roat, the summit’s final speaker, has spent more than 30 years in information technology with the Small Business Administration, U.S. Department of Transportation and U.S. Department of Homeland Security. She also served 26 years in the Navy in intelligence and information systems.
Eliot, who will speak at the summit’s luncheon and also spoke at last year’s summit, joined the alliance last year after spending 3½ years as manager of technology business development for the University of Delaware Office of Economic Innovation and Partnerships. He also spent four years as project manager for the National Center for College Costs.
The summit also will offer breakout sessions on cybersecurity simplified, an update on the local cybersecurity industry, cybersecurity tools for small business, blockchain technology for retail and service businesses and new cybersecurity laws, regulations and standards.
For more information, or to register (cost is $25), go to www.pikespeaksbdc.org/cybersummit.
