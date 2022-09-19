A funeral service and celebration of life will take place next week for longtime Colorado Springs businessman Sam Guadagnoli, who died Sunday, Sept.11.
The service will be held at 11 a.m. Sept. 24 at St. Paul Catholic Church, 9 El Pomar Road, on the Springs' southwest side.
A celebration of life will follow immediately in the downtown block of Tejon Street, between Pikes Peak Avenue and Kiowa Street, where Guadagnoli and his wife, Kathy, operated the Cowboys' nightclub, the Tejon Street Eatery food hall and other nightclubs and bars.
In addition to his business successes, the 71-year-old Guadagnoli was well known for his charitable endeavors and support of many nonprofits and community initiatives. He died of complications from cancer, according to an obituary notice.
In lieu of flowers, Guadagnoli family members have asked friends to consider donating blood and platelets to local blood banks.
Family members also have asked for donations to three charities in Sam Guadagnoli's name: the Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center; St. Jude's Children Research Hospital; and the American Red Cross.
Photos, videos, letters and notes can be shared with family members and friends by visiting www.rememberingSamG.com.