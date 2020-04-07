Major grocers this week are increasing efforts to follow public health orders and social distancing measures by limiting the number of people in stores throughout Colorado.
King Soopers on Tuesday started limiting the number of customers in its stores to help slow the spread of COVID-19. The move reduces in-store customers per square foot by 50%, the company said in a news release Monday. The standard building capacity for a grocery store is 1 person per 60 square feet, so the new limit would allow one person for every 120 square feet in the store.
King Soopers will use a technology called QueVision to keep track of the number of customers entering and exiting stores, according to the release.
Other steps implemented include reducing store hours, testing one-way aisles, and asking associates to wear protective masks and gloves. All locations are expected to have supplies of both for workers by the end of week. Additionally, holiday hours on Easter have been shortened from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Safeway and Albertsons stores will implement similar measures by the end of the week, the retailer said in a Tuesday news release.
Stores will limit the number of in-store customers to roughly 30% of a building’s capacity.
Additional steps to promote social distancing include one-way movement in the aisles, which will be marked to provide direction. Plexiglas dividers are to be installed at checkout lanes at all stores and employees will be provided with face masks.
Safeway and Albertsons stores are also adding hours to dedicated shopping times for senior citizens and other immune-compromised shoppers from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Wednesdays in addition to Tuesdays and Thursdays. Overall store hours have been adjusted from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. to give employees the time to restock and clean, officials said in the release.