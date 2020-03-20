Safeway and Albertsons workers will get a temporary boost to their hourly pay during the coronavirus crisis, the grocery chain's Idaho-based parent company, Albertsons Companies, said in a release Friday night.
Approximately 230,000 associates at Safeway and Albertsons stores across the country will receive an extra $2 per hour.
“These times are unprecedented in the grocery industry,” said Vivek Sankaran, President & CEO of Albertsons Companies. “This simple ‘thank you’ doesn’t seem like quite enough – and we hope our sincere appreciation with this program is a start.”
The change is effective until at least the end of the following pay period on March 28, 2020, the news release said.
The company also announced Friday that it had begun installing Plexiglass in checkout lanes as a protective barrier between customers and checkers. The company plans to install the barriers at more than 2,200 stores in the next two weeks.
