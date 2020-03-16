More than 1,000 immediate openings are available at Safeway and Albertsons stores in five states, including Colorado, the company said in Monday news release.

Positions for in-store employees, delivery drivers and distribution center employees need to be filled.

“Grocery stores are the cornerstone of the community and we want to be prepared to serve our customers. As a result, we are hiring in many areas,” Todd Broderick, Albertsons/Safeway Denver Division president said in the news release.

In-store positions include deli, meat, bakery, produce, fuel stations and customer service departments, "drive up & go" and cashier or courtesy clerk.

In-store employees may receive:

Paid training

Flexible scheduling

Employee discounts at both Safeway and Albertsons

Employees may be eligible to receive significant benefits and paid vacation/holidays per our union contract

Safeway and Albertsons are also now hiring for full-time and part-time delivery drivers, with the following benefits:

Paid training (*No CDL is required)

Flexible scheduling

Multiple locations

Independent work environment

Employee discounts at both Safeway & Albertsons

Employees may be eligible to receive significant benefits, pension and paid vacation/holidays per our union contract

The Albertsons Safeway Distribution Center in Denver is also hiring commercial truck drivers and warehouse order selectors.

Warehouse Order Selectors:

Full time

Paid training

Full medical benefits upon completion of probation.

Must be 18 and available to work any hours.

Truck Drivers:

Full time

Full medical benefits upon completion of probation.

Must have current Class A CDL with 2 years all weather experience.

Must be available to work any hours.

Potential hiring/retention bonus currently available.

Visit careersatsafeway.com or albertsonscompanies.com to apply online or inquire with the Store Director at a local Safeway or Albertsons.

The Albertsons/Safeway Denver Division operates in the states of Colorado, Wyoming, South Dakota, New Mexico and Nebraska.