Margaret Sabin, who spent nearly 10 years restoring Penrose-St. Francis Health Services into a major force in Colorado Springs health care, will join Children’s Hospital Colorado on Jan. 7 as president of its southern Colorado operations.
Sabin will work with three other executives, including Greg Raymond, who was named chief operating officer after serving as vice president of Children’s southern region. They will oversee a $165 million hospital scheduled to open in late spring on the UCHealth Memorial North Hospital campus in the Briargate area.
“I am proud of my 10 years at PSF and the culture and outcomes we created,” Sabin said. “Finding another organization that holds culture so precious took some searching, and I am blessed to have found it in the community I love. I am honored to join Children’s Colorado and continue to expand the great work this organization is doing in our community.”
Sabin resigned in March from Penrose-St. Francis after transforming it from a financially struggling also-ran into a major local health care player and launching an ambitious restructuring of its two-hospital system. Her replacement since has revised those plans, scrapping a move from its Old North End main campus to atop a ridge in northwest Colorado Springs and instead buying property along Interstate 25 for a third campus on the city’s far north end and keeping and rebuilding its main campus.
Sabin has spent the past nine months as a consultant in population health management. Among other things, she helped Children’s form a partnership with the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs in which starting this week, Children’s will train resident assistants in UCCS dormitories to recognize mental health issues among incoming freshmen and find them help.
Raymond, who has spent 17 years of his nearly 20-year career in health care management with Children’s, will focus on the day-to-operation and hiring staff for the new 111-bed hospital. He has headed Children’s southern Colorado operations since 2013, including planning the new hospital. Sabin will spend most of her efforts on philanthropy, medical research at the hospital and population health management, including the UCCS partnership.
“Margaret has been a pillar in the Colorado Springs health-care community over the past decade and brings exceptional leadership skills and hospital administration expertise,” Raymond said. “The timing of this is perfect. We are positioned well with Margaret joining our team to operated the third-largest pediatric hospital in the state” after Children’s main campus in Aurora and the Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children operated by Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center in Denver.
Children’s Hospital Colorado also operates a series of clinics across Briargate Parkway from the Memorial North campus, therapy centers east of downtown Colorado Springs and in Pueblo and provides pediatric services at Memorial’s main campus near the Olympic Training Center. Many of the operations and 450 employees now at Memorial Central will shift to the new hospital, but Children’s will continue to operate a neonatal intensive care unit at Memorial Central. Children’s is hiring about 200 more employees to staff the new hospital.
The others in Children’s southern regional management team are Dr. Mike DiStefano as chief medical officer and Pam Johnson-Carlson as chief nursing officer. DiStefano now is the interim head of emergency medicine in the Department of Pediatrics at Children’s Anschutz Campus and is an associate professor at the University of Colorado School of Medicine. Johnson-Carlson has spent 35 years in pediatric nursing and joined Children’s locally in 2015.
