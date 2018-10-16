S&P Global Ratings has affirmed its BBB+ rating for the airport's $7.4 million in revenue bonds with a stable outlook, reflecting the airport's "adequate enterprise risk profile and strong financial risk profile," the ratings agency said.
S&P said the enterprise risk profile reflects the airport's "limited ability to capture more than a portion of the total origin and destination enplanements within its economically prosperous and growing service area." But the financial risk profile was bolstered by the airport reducing its debt by one third over the past four years and its "very strong liquidity and financial flexibility" with $17.5 million in cash and investments at the end of last year, S&P found.