As good economic times continue to roll along, so does the RV industry.
Two Denver-area recreational vehicle dealers have expanded into the Colorado Springs area in the past three years amid strong sales of RVs both locally and statewide.
Windish RV Center, with locations in Lakewood and Longmont, expanded in 2017 to Fountain. Cousins RV, meanwhile, opened a showroom and lot at 3204 E. Platte Ave.; it also has locations in Wheat Ridge and Loveland. The two openings boosted the number of area RV dealers to seven as the industry’s sales boomed to record levels both locally and statewide in 2017-18, according to vehicle registration data.
“It’s not just the growth of the RV industry, but also the growth of the entire Colorado Springs area. One in every 10 Colorado residents owns a RV, so as the area and state grow, so does the RV industry,” said Tim Biles, general manager of Pikes Peak Traveland, which has been selling RVs in Colorado Springs for nearly 50 years.
Colorado RV sales, measured by registration of travel trailers and larger fifth-wheel trailers, peaked at a record 10,846 in 2018 before declining about 10% through November of last year, according to the latest data available. Registrations of camper trailers in El Paso County were nearly flat last year at 709, up seven units from 2018, according to data from the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs Economic Forum compiled by Colorado Interactive.
The industry will show off its newest and most popular RVs on Thursday through Saturday at the Colorado Springs RV & Outdoor Show at the Colorado Springs Event Center, 3960 Palmer Park Blvd. The seven local dealers will display more than 100 RVs, ranging from lightweight towable trailers to motorized coaches the size of a tiny home, during the three-day show that attracted more than 4,000 people last year.
Jim Humble, owner of Cousins RV, said El Paso County is one of the state’s best markets for RV sales, ranking third among Colorado’s 64 counties behind Jefferson and Boulder counties. He previously was general manager of Windish RV’s Fountain location, which he said opened in in part to serve local customers who drove to Denver to shop at larger RV dealers there.
“Although the RV industry declined a bit in 2019, it remains strong due to strong economic growth in Colorado and Colorado Springs, low interest rates and the lure of RVs as a more affordable vacation than flying somewhere like Disney World,” Humble said.
“The average customer is getting younger with the bulk of them in the 35- to 45-year-old range with two kids looking for a way to take the family camping.”
Nationwide, RV sales declined 16% last year to 406,000 after falling 4.1% in 2018 from the previous year’s record 504,600, according to the RV Industry Association. The trade group expects sales to drop again this year, but not as sharply amid high consumer confidence and stable interest rates, an important factor since many RV sales are financed. Sales in 2016-19 were the industry’s four best and more than double levels during the recession of 2008-09.
