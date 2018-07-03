Root9B LLC of Colorado Springs has won a contract from the Mission and Installation Contracting Command at Fort Gordon in Georgia to develop and offer cybersecurity training.
The company will provide a seven-week course of offensive and defensive cyber operations training for three warrant officer advance course classes at the Georgia post. The training began June 18 and is designed to enable students to perform cyberspace-related intelligence gathering, reconnaissance and other tasks.
Root9B declined to disclose the value of the contract. It also said it doesn’t plan to hire additional employees for its nearly 100-person staff, which includes 46 in the Springs.
