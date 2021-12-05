For the second consecutive year, a health care organization has been named the top workplace in the Colorado Springs area among the largest employers.
Rocky Mountain Health Care Services, which operates the federal and state Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) in the Colorado Springs area, was selected as the top workplace for employers with 300 or more employees in The Gazette's Best Workplaces program. The nonprofit provides a variety of medical and other services to those 55 and older who have been certified by the state as requiring services available in a nursing home.
Two of the winners in the three categories of smaller employers also are from the health care industry — Vanguard Skin Specialists won in the large employer category with 76-299 employees and Colorado Springs Therapy Center won in the midsize category with 30-75 employees. Summit Wealth Group was selected as the top workplace in the small employer category with 10-29 employees.
"The 2021 Best Workplaces honorees represent the most inspiring companies in our region. This year, three of the four first-place winners are from the health care industry — a fitting recognition for those on the front lines who have been especially challenged by the COVID-19 pandemic," said Chris Reen, president and publisher of The Gazette.
The Best Workplaces program, now in its fifth year, is designed to provide a free workplace analysis based on employee surveys to identify companies, organizations and agencies that are creating strong, healthy workplace cultures. The Gazette has partnered with the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC and DataJoe, a Boulder-based data collection and analysis firm, to determine the top workplaces in the Colorado Springs area.
Hero Practice Services, which manages dental, vision and orthodontic practices that specialize in pediatric patients, won the top award in the extra large employer category last year.
Rocky Mountain Health Care Services was founded in 1976 as Homemaker Services and has grown about 30% annually based on the growth of the population 55 years and older. More than two-thirds of the nonprofit's 853 clients are women and the average age of its clients is 73. The PACE program provides primary care doctors, medical specialists, nursing, physical and occupational therapy, vision and dental care, home health care, prescription drugs, delivered meals, an adult day center, emergency care and transportation when needed.
Vanguard Skin Specialists was started in 2009 with a staff of four and three treatment rooms after Dr. Vinh Chung couldn't find a position in an existing local clinic. The practice has grown to 100 employees at nine dermatology and plastic surgery clinics in Colorado. The family of Vanguard CEO Leisle Chung was featured in the Academy Award-winning film "Minari" about her family's move to an Arkansas farm. Vin Chung and his family fled Vietnam as boat people in 1979 after the end of the Vietnam War.
Katey Blehm started Colorado Springs Therapy Center in 2012 in a converted storage room in a friend's office with a staff that included herself and her mother. She became a pioneer in aquatic speech therapy, in which the therapy is provided in a swimming pool. The company's staff has grown to 35 at two locations and Blehm is considering expanding because the company has nearly reached the capacity of its facilities.
Randy Morris founded Summit Wealth Group in 2002 as an independent wealth management firm and has grown to employ 53 people at seven locations in Arizona, Colorado, Mississippi and Tennessee. The company was ranked 4,504th in the Inc. magazine list of the nation's fastest-growing private companies in 2019 and 4,319th in 2017.
The Gazette sought nominations in late July; by Aug. 31, it had received 679 nominations for 269 private, public, nonprofit and government organizations in the Pikes Peak region, up more than 20% from last year. Nearly 180 rolled out online surveys to their workers Sept. 10-24, generating nearly 4,000 responses.
Employees were asked to answer 27 questions about organizational health, engagement and leadership plus other areas like work-life balance, training, pay, benefits and corporate social responsibility. They rated their employers with scores ranging from 1-7 and could also write comments on topics such as motivation, referrals of potential employees, retention, leadership, values and ethics, direction and cooperation.
Employers were required to have a substantial number of responses from employees to be honored as a best workplace. Any employer with mostly negative responses was excluded. As a result of the increased participation, 108 employers were honored during a virtual event Thursday as best workplaces and are featured in a 46-page magazine published in Sunday's Gazette.