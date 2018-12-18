Elitch Gardens theme park in Denver isn't going anywhere anytime soon, but the area surrounding it is one step closer to being developed into a new urban neighborhood.
The Denver City Council voted 12-0 on Monday to give Revesco Properties permission to start working on a new 62-acre riverfront project. The council also approved a rezoning amendment for the area to encourage similar pledges from other developers.
Revesco Properties shared plans for the site named “The River Mile” back in June. A spokesman for the project said the goal is a to build a place where families want to live and work.
Plans include 8,000 residential units, schools, retail and restaurants. The project also includes access to the South Platte River, with a mile-long riverfront.