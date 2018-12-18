Elitch Gardens plan.jpg
Caption +

The Denver City Council voted 12-0 on Monday to give Revesco Properties permission to start working on a new 62-acre riverfront project. (9News)
Show MoreShow Less

Elitch Gardens theme park in Denver isn't going anywhere anytime soon, but the area surrounding it is one step closer to being developed into a new urban neighborhood.

The Denver City Council voted 12-0 on Monday to give Revesco Properties permission to start working on a new 62-acre riverfront project. The council also approved a rezoning amendment for the area to encourage similar pledges from other developers.

Revesco Properties shared plans for the site named “The River Mile” back in June. A spokesman for the project said the goal is a to build a place where families want to live and work.

Plans include 8,000 residential units, schools, retail and restaurants. The project also includes access to the South Platte River, with a mile-long riverfront.

Read more at 9news.com.

Tags

Load comments