Employment growth numbers that have helped rank Colorado Springs among the nation’s best job market are likely to be revised next month, according to calculations from a state economist released Wednesday.
U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data showed Colorado Springs payrolls expanding at the fourth-fastest rate in the nation last year, adding nearly 16,000 jobs for a growth rate of nearly 4 percent. That ranked the Springs just behind Ocean City, N.J.; Midland, Texas, and Kokomo, Ind.; helping vault the city near the top of many rankings of the nation’s fastest-growing economies.
The federal agency will release annual revisions of that data March 11 that likely will erase nearly two-thirds of those gains, or 10,000 jobs. That’s because the revisions incorporate information from quarterly unemployment insurance reports most employers must file, replacing data gathered from monthly surveys of a small number of local businesses, nonprofits and government agencies.
Ryan Gedney, a senior economist for the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment, estimated the federal agency will revise payroll growth in the Colorado Springs area down to 5,900 jobs, or a growth rate of 2 percent. That is double the downward revision he is anticipating for the Denver area and nearly 60 percent of the downward revision he is expecting in statewide numbers.
“These (large) revisions have happened for several years — first they underestimate our job growth, now they overestimate it. How can this happen?” asked Tatiana Bailey, director of the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs Economic Forum. “It is reminder to use the monthly numbers with caution. The revised numbers will still show that the local economy is generating enough new jobs to absorb population growth.”
The latest quarterly job numbers from the bureau, released Wednesday, show El Paso County adding about 5,700 jobs between the third quarter of 2017 and the third quarter of 2018, the latest data available. The 2.1 percent growth rate is up slightly from 2 percent in the previous quarter and 1.9 percent in the third quarter of 2017. That ranks the county 104th among the nation’s 349 largest counties, the agency said.
Nearly two-thirds of the 5,700 jobs were added in two industries — business and professional services (which includes most defense contractors and information technology businesses) and health care and social assistance, which each added about 1,900 jobs during the period. Defense contractors have benefited from a big boost in military spending by the Trump administration and health care jobs are growing amid three major hospital construction projects.
The construction industry also added more than 800 jobs, but those gains were nearly offset by job losses in retailing and two categories measuring call centers, which have laid off more than 1,000 workers in the past year.
The average weekly wage for El Paso County workers in the third quarter edged up less than 1 percent to $958, the smallest gain since a 1.1 percent decline in the fourth quarter of 2016. That small gain was the product of a one-time bump in manufacturing wages in the third quarter of 2017 that resulted in a 35.3 percent decline in those wages during the third quarter of 2018. Wages in all other industries were up 3.9 percent during the same period.
