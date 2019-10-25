Passenger numbers at the Colorado Springs Airport rose slightly in September, the first monthly gain since July 2018 after several of the airport's largest carriers added flights and larger aircraft to their routes.

The four major airlines serving the Springs boarded 75,109 passengers last month — up 0.4% from a year earlier — as gains by United, American and Delta airlines more than offset cuts by Frontier.

Passenger numbers for the first three quarters of the year remain down 7.1% to 617,834, with reductions earlier this year by Frontier and American offsetting gains at United and Delta.