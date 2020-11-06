A retired Air Force lieutenant general has been named CEO of the National Cybersecurity Center, the Colorado Springs-based think tank that focuses on information security and blockchain technology.
Harry Raduege, 73, a Colorado Springs resident who served 35 years in the Air Force in a variety of roles in information technology and cyber operations, will replace Vance Brown, who held the post for three years. Brown said Raduege brings an impressive background in industry and government, including serving as director of the Defense Information Systems Agency, chairman of the Deloitte Center for Cyber Innovation and managing director for cyber risk services for Deloitte & Touche.
"Getting someone of his background, credentials and network in cybersecurity lifts our national profile. He is one of the fathers of cybersecurity for the military and was on the forefront of cybersecurity in space," Brown said." I had really really accomplished everything I set out to do — put us on firm financial footing and set the table for mission, vision and strategy. With Harry's help, we will take it to the next level."
Under Brown, the 4-year-old center grew from two to 14 employees. He also launched its Space Information Sharing and Analysis Center, which collects and shares information on cybersecurity threats in space and has become a separate nonprofit; started a program to make mobile voting secure enough through blockchain technology to be used in elections; began another program to make "smart" cities more secure and initiated a workforce development program to combat a shortage of cybersecurity workers.
Brown said he will not remain on the center's board because he doesn't want to be "looking over Harry's shoulder." He will instead focus on serving as chairman of Exponential Impact, a nonprofit that shares space with the cybersecurity center and helps cybersecurity, blockchain and artificial intelligence startups grow more quickly through a series of programs that include mentoring, coaching and education. He also heads a Springs-based leadership development program called Thrivist Leadership Institute.
Raduege, who has been working as a consultant to several organizations, was hired by the center in August to develop a strategy for the next 18 months and will now be in charge of putting the plan he develops into effect. He said the CEO post at the center likely will be his last full-time job, but he is prepared to stay in the position as long as the center's board wants him to serve.
"I am proud and honored to be selected," he said. "I salute Vance Brown for his leadership and accomplishments and I am grateful to (center board chairman) John Suthers and the rest of the board for the confidence have placed in me."