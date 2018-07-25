A Nebraska development company plans to break ground Wednesday on a $30 million retirement complex near Powers Boulevard and Woodmen Road in northeast Colorado Springs.
Aspen Trail Retirement Resort will have 128 apartments, a dining area with prepared meals, a 150-seat theater, 24-hour fitness center, bank, pharmacy, gift shop and salon. The project at 5455 New Car Drive is expected to be completed in 12 to 18 months, said Kelly Jo Hinrichs, vice president of marketing for Resort Lifestyle Communities Inc. of Lincoln, Neb.
“We have been looking for a community where seniors want to retire to or are already in, and this offers both. We have been researching the area for a little less than a year and have found there is a great need for independent living (complexes) there,” Hinrichs said. Independent living retirement complexes are for residents 55 and older where meals, housekeeping and other services are provided.
The complex will have studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units with monthly rents ranging from $2.950 to $4,950, plus $700 for a second occupant and $100 for a garage. Those rates include a 24-hour emergency call system, 24-hour concierge and valet services, weekly housekeeping, scheduled transportation, social activities and wellness programs.
Resort Lifestyle Communities applied to the city Planning & Community Development Department in October for a conditional use that focuses on “providing a high-quality senior independent living product at the medium price point for emerging baby boomer demographic.”
Aspen Trail will enter a crowded senior housing market. Three assisted living centers, a memory care center and another independent living retirement complex have opened over the past year, and two more are to open before year’s end, adding more than 600 housing units and increasing the supply by more than 25 percent in 13 months. That has prompted many developers to cut rents.
But Hinrichs said the company isn’t worried, as it is bringing in a new model offering month-to-month rentals with no buy-in fee or additional charges, staffed by a live-in manager with a team of 35 to 45 employees. The company is building a similar complex in Littleton and this month opened another in Aurora that is more than 50 percent leased.
“We are getting such great response (in Aurora) that we feel that our model is of interest to the community,” Hinrichs said.
Resort Lifestyle Communities operates 22 retirement complexes in 15 states and is building another 14 in eight states. The company was started in 1992 and operates an affiliated company called Cameron General Contractors that develops, designs and builds its complexes.