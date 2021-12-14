Prices in the Colorado Springs area fell last year as the COVID-19 pandemic forced many businesses to close temporarily or curtail operations, according to a report from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis.
Prices on items ranging from housing and utilities to good and other services in 2020 declined 0.8% from 2019, following a 3.5% jump during the previous year, according to data the federal agency released Tuesday. The decline in local prices, a key measure of inflation, was in contrast to both the statewide inflation rate of 1.6% and the nationwide rate of 1.2% and put local prices at the lowest level, when compared with the national average, in the 13 years for which the data has been compiled.
"People couldn't go out and spend as they normally would and some were afraid of losing their jobs, so it isn't surprising that prices went down in 2020," said Tatiana Bailey, director of the University of Colorado Colorado Springs Economic Forum. "Because people weren't spending last year, we had a buildup of stimulus money and savings, so once consumers were willing to spend, a lot of companies began charging for their cost increases and then some. I don't see this (inflation) cooling anytime soon."
Inflation at the national level has been surging for much of this year with prices increasing at the highest rate in more than 30 years, driven by surging energy prices and supply chain issues.
Most of the decline in prices last year came in goods — ranging from clothing and food to furniture and electronics — and other services, including everything from restaurant meals to haircuts and massages. Both categories were hit by state-ordered closures and restrictions in the early months of the pandemic, while categories measuring housing and utilities were little changed from the previous year.
Prices also fell in 2020 in all metro areas in Colorado except for Denver, where inflation jumped 4.5%, led mostly by the same two categories that generated price declines in Colorado Springs. Prices across the state fell the most in Pueblo at 1.1%, followed by Grand Junction at 0.9%. Prices fell by smaller rates in the state's technology hubs — dropping 0.5% in Boulder and 0.6% in Fort Collins.
The inflation data was part of the bureau's report on inflation-adjusted incomes. Because prices declined last year, local income growth after inflation was 8.4%, the highest since the agency began compiling the data in 2008. Falling prices also meant even bigger income gains after inflation in Pueblo, 11.5%, and Greeley, 10.3%, while higher prices in Denver eroded all by 0.5% of the Denver area's income increase.
The agency calculates inflation-adjusted incomes to better compare the buying power of personal income across states and metro areas. Income includes wages, salaries, business owners’ incomes, rental income, dividends, interest, pensions, welfare and other government payments. Price data comes from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, while housing costs come from the U.S. Census Bureau.