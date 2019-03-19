Colorado Springs hotels scored the biggest improvement in occupancy in more than two years last month and the highest occupancy rate for February in 20 years, but it didn't have much to do with more guests.
The percentage of rooms filled in February rose to 63.5 percent from 57.9 percent in February 2018, according to the Rocky Mountain Lodging Report. The occupancy rate was the highest for February since local hotels sold 67 percent of their rooms in February 1999. That's because about 300 rooms in several hotels were off the market in February during renovations, said Doug Price, CEO of Visit Colorado Springs.
The strong gains in February helped push the occupancy rate for the first two months of the year to 59.3 percent, up from 54.5 percent during the same period last year.
The average room rate in February was up 5.1 percent from February 2018 to $102.80 and for the first two months of the year rose 3.3 percent from the same period in 2018 to $100.21.
Statewide, hotel occupancy increased in February to 64.1 percent from 63 percent in February 2018 and improved for the first two months of the year to 61.3 percent from 60.5 percent during the same period in 2018. The state's average room rate in February rose 3.3 percent from February 2018 to $174.87 and was up 2.1 percent in the first two months of the year to $172.31.
The Broadmoor and Cheyenne Mountain Resort are not included in the Colorado Springs totals, but are part of the "other resorts" category that includes many of the state's ski areas. The occupancy rate for that category in the first two months of the year was up to 63.5 percent from 56.4 percent during the same period in 2018, while the average room rate rose 2.5 percent to $354.25.